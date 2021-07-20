LiveCobblers 0 Nottingham Forest 2: As it happened
Cobblers host Nottingham Forest for their fourth pre-season friendly at Sixfields this evening.
We'll have all the news as it happens here...
Cobblers v Nottingham Forest LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:32
- Forest visit Sixfields for Town’s fourth friendly
- Another new trialist starts at left-back
- Several players still isolating
FT: 0-2. Forest win out but plenty for Cobblers to be optimistic about.
78: Comical football all round, really should be 2-1 but Connolly spoons over with the goal gaping after a defensive mix-up.
77: Harriman so close to a screamer with his left, fine flying stop by Smith.
75: Pinnock and Flores now come off, Flanagan and Cross on.
67: Triple change for the Cobblers. Harriman, Nelson and Maxted replace McGowan, Guthrie and Roberts.
62: Goal Forest. 2-0. Cafu with a great finish from 25 yards.
57: Lovely finish by Kabamba but he’s offside. Looked a tight one.
54: Ooh Chukwuemeka just wide on the turn, was well picked out by Connolly.
53: Fabulous dipping strike by Lolly whistles just over. Visitors have upped the ante significantly this half.
49: Goal Forest. Taylor makes an immediate impact, rounding Roberts and tapping in.
45: Back underway. Lyle Taylor has come on for Forest.
Half-time
Really enjoyed that half. Town started well and were the better side for most of it. McGowan the pick at right-back but Kabamba, Pinnock and Flores have looked bright.
HT: 0-0.
33: Ashley-Seal will have to come off now. Looks an ankle problem. Chukwuemeka on.
28: McGowan now pops up at the other end and sends in a fine cross, which Kabamba heads towards goal. Smith claws it away and then saves Ashley-Seal’s follow-up, though the striker was offside.