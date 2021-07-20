LiveCobblers 0 Nottingham Forest 2: As it happened

Cobblers host Nottingham Forest for their fourth pre-season friendly at Sixfields this evening.

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 9:36 pm
Cobblers host Forest at Sixfields this evening.
Cobblers host Forest at Sixfields this evening.

We'll have all the news as it happens here...

Cobblers v Nottingham Forest LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:32

  • Forest visit Sixfields for Town’s fourth friendly
  • Another new trialist starts at left-back
  • Several players still isolating
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:32

FT: 0-2. Forest win out but plenty for Cobblers to be optimistic about.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:21

78: Comical football all round, really should be 2-1 but Connolly spoons over with the goal gaping after a defensive mix-up.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:19

77: Harriman so close to a screamer with his left, fine flying stop by Smith.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:16

75: Pinnock and Flores now come off, Flanagan and Cross on.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:10

67: Triple change for the Cobblers. Harriman, Nelson and Maxted replace McGowan, Guthrie and Roberts.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:04

62: Goal Forest. 2-0. Cafu with a great finish from 25 yards.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:59

57: Lovely finish by Kabamba but he’s offside. Looked a tight one.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:56

54: Ooh Chukwuemeka just wide on the turn, was well picked out by Connolly.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:55

53: Fabulous dipping strike by Lolly whistles just over. Visitors have upped the ante significantly this half.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:51

49: Goal Forest. Taylor makes an immediate impact, rounding Roberts and tapping in.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:49

45: Back underway. Lyle Taylor has come on for Forest.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:33

Half-time

Really enjoyed that half. Town started well and were the better side for most of it. McGowan the pick at right-back but Kabamba, Pinnock and Flores have looked bright.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:31

HT: 0-0.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:18

33: Ashley-Seal will have to come off now. Looks an ankle problem. Chukwuemeka on.

Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 20:14

28: McGowan now pops up at the other end and sends in a fine cross, which Kabamba heads towards goal. Smith claws it away and then saves Ashley-Seal’s follow-up, though the striker was offside.

