Cobblers 0 Cambridge United 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings

With manager Jon Brady opting to rest the bulk of his senior players, the spotlight was switched to the future of the Cobblers.

No fewer than seven teenagers were in the Town starting line-up, including 18-year-old first year professional Jack Connor who made his full debut for his hometown club.

The striker was joined by five other youngsters taking their first team bow from the bench across the course of the evening, and it total 11 homegrown teenagers took to the pitch.

And the youngsters did themselves proud, putting in a disciplined and organised performance against a strong Cambridge side, who needed two goals in the final quarter of the match to claim the victory.

Here are Jeremy Casey’s ratings… all pictures by Pete Norton.

Jonny Maxted At 28, comfortably the elder statesman on the night!! The Town goalkeeper had a good game, making a clutch of decent saves and marshalling the young troops in front of him... 7

Harvey Lintott Although a regular in the first team squad this season, Lintott is still only 19 himself so will have felt at home in this young Town team. Sold performance, as always, at right-back ... 7

Josh Tomlinson Hard to believe that Tomlinson, the youngest first-team player in the club's history, is still two months shy of his 17th birthday. Up against two physical strikers in Lankester and Ironside, Tomlinson looked so comfortable, both in defence and in possession ... 8

Max Dyche Captaining his hometown team was a very proud moment for Dyche, whose dad Sean also wore the Town armband. He is so mature in all that he does it is easy to forget he is just 19. Dyche produced a near flawless performance, and his partnership with Tomlinson was impressive ... 8 CHRON STAR MAN