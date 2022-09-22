Cobblers 0 Cambridge United 2 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
It may have only been a Papa John’s Trophy group game – but Tuesday’s Sixfields date with Cambridge United is going to live long in the memory of a group of talented teenagers.
With manager Jon Brady opting to rest the bulk of his senior players, the spotlight was switched to the future of the Cobblers.
No fewer than seven teenagers were in the Town starting line-up, including 18-year-old first year professional Jack Connor who made his full debut for his hometown club.
The striker was joined by five other youngsters taking their first team bow from the bench across the course of the evening, and it total 11 homegrown teenagers took to the pitch.
And the youngsters did themselves proud, putting in a disciplined and organised performance against a strong Cambridge side, who needed two goals in the final quarter of the match to claim the victory.
Here are Jeremy Casey’s ratings… all pictures by Pete Norton.