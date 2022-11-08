Action from Brackley Town's 3-0 success over Kettering Town at the weekend. Picture by Peter Short

The relentless schedule in the first half of the season continues for Kettering Town, Brackley Town and Banbury United with all three clubs in need of points for differing reasons.

Brackley’s superb form since Roger Johnson arrived as manager continued at the weekend as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Kettering at St James Park – a result that sent them to the top of the table.

They will be looking to maintain their grip on top spot as they bid to make it six wins in a row when they make the long trip to seventh-placed Southport this evening.

That defeat in the all-Northamptonshire clash on Saturday ensured the Poppies are still without a win on the road in the league this season.

But their form at Latimer Park has been respectable and they will be calling on that again tonight when they entertain Hereford.

Kettering dropped back into the bottom four at the weekend while Hereford, who are 14th in the table, return to league action after they were beaten 3-1 by League One side Portsmouth in front of the television cameras in the first round proper of the Emirates FA Cup last Friday night.

Banbury, meanwhile, will be hoping they can finally end a poor run at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Having made a flying start to life at Step 2, the Puritans have now lost five of their last six matches in all competitions with their latest setback being a 3-1 defeat at struggling Farsley Celtic on Saturday.

Andy Whing's side face a tricky test tonight, however, as they take on Chester who are unbeaten in their last five matches and have moved up to fifth place as a result.