Clubs discover their fate for next stage of the FA Trophy

Kettering Town, Brackley Town and Banbury United have discovered their fates for the upcoming second round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

By Jon Dunham
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
The draw for the second round of the Isuzu FA Trophy has been made
The draw for the next stage, which sees National League North and South sides entering the competition, was revealed at lunchtime today (Monday).

The Poppies have been handed a tough home tie against National League North rivals Gloucester City, who sit in third in the table.

Brackley, who are up to second in the National League North after a 2-1 win at Bradford (Park Avenue) at the weekend, will be on the road as they head to National League South outfit Braintree Town.

And Banbury will be on home soil against Stowmarket Town, who play in the Isthmian League North division.

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, November 19 with the winners of each match receiving £3,750 while the losers will receive £1,000.

