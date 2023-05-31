The news was confirmed today (Wednesday) with record appearance holder Walker departing St James Park after an incredible career with the Saints.

Walker made 438 appearances and scored 45 goals over two spells at Brackley.

He helped the club win the FA Trophy at Wembley in 2018 and was the only remaining member of the 2011 Southern League Premier Division title-winning team still with the Saints.

Glenn Walker pictured in the thick of the celebrations when Brackley Town won the FA Trophy in 2018

But now he is moving on.

Walker said: “Unfortunately I have decided to leave the club that I have been at for such a long time and made many friends.

“It’s time for me to move on and try something new, my new club will allow me to spend a bit more time with my family too.

“I wish Gavin (manager Cowan) and the boys all the best and I will be back to cheer them on when I can.”

Glenn Walker celebrates scoring against Darlington in what was his last season in a Brackley Town shirt. Picture by Glenn Alcock

Both manager Cowan and the club’s CEO Janene Butters paid tribute to Walker following his departure.

Cowan said: “Obviously everyone will be sad to see such a great guy and club legend leave, but we respect the fact that Glenn will now focus on his family time which he has absolutely earned.

“He leaves with our best wishes and huge thanks for everything he has done for the club.”

And Butters added: “I would just want to say that we wish Glenn all the best for the latter part of his football career.

“He has been a stalwart player over his 438 appearances for the club.

“He is a great community person and has been a popular face around the club and town of Brackley for more than a decade.

“He will be sorely missed by his teammates, our supporters and the Brackley Town Management Board.”