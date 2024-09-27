Clough ready for another tough battle as Mansfield and Cobblers renew rivalry at Sixfields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is looking forward to another tough fight at the weekend when his side renew their battle with the Cobblers at Sixfields.

The two teams have enjoyed some feisty contests down the years, most notably in the League Two play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 season when Clough’s men squeaked through to Wembley.

However, Mansfield then lost to Port Vale in the play-off final and it was the Cobblers who were first to League One by winning promotion the following season, to be followed by the Stags 12 months later.

The clubs now renew their rivalry at Sixfields this weekend, and whilst Town have made a steady start to the season, Mansfield have flown out of the traps, taking 11 points from their first six games and sitting just outside the play-offs.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough

“We have certainly had contrasting fortunes at Sixfields,” said Clough. “We put in one of our worst performances there in the 2-0 defeat in 2021 but then went back in the second leg of the play-offs and got an incredibly important victory.

“John-Joe O'Toole and Keiran Wallace were the two holding midfielders that day and were absolutely magnificent – we snuffed out the majority of their threats. They threw everything at us and we showed great character.

“But Northampton bounced back to get automatic promotion and comfortably stayed in the league last year which is a great credit to them. They have established themselves very quickly.

“Judging by their result on Saturday at Huddersfield I think they will do the same again this season I thought it was the result of the weekend – outstanding. To go 3-0 up at one of the promotion favourites, who have had an excellent start.”

Despite Mansfield’s strong start, they are yet to keep a clean sheet.

“We have to defend better,” Clough added. “So far this season we have not kept a clean sheet and we are desperate for one now.

“Generally we have been okay but it's just isolated incidents and we have probably made more mistakes individually then we did in 36 games last season, which is frustrating. At this level teams are going to punish you.”

Clough confirmed that none of his injured players, which include Alfie Kilgour, Aden Flint, Lucas Atkins, George Williams and Frazer Blake-Tracy, are expected to return this weekend.