Clarke relieved as Barnsley hold off Cobblers revival to claim crucial victory at Sixfields

Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke watches on as his Barnsley team beat the Cobblers 2-1 at Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"That ending took a few years off my life, that's for sure!"

Boss Darrell Clarke was a relieved man after his Barnsley team secured a 2-1 win over the Cobblers at Sixfields on Tuesday night.

For much of the night it looked as though the Tykes were going to cruise to a straightforward Sky Bet League One win, with excellent goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn seeing them 2-0 to the good inside an hour.

But the Cobblers, inspired by the non-stop running of Dara Costelloe, showed great spirit to get back in the game with a goal from Sam Hoskins 12 minutes from the end of normal time.

Mael de Gevigney was then sent off on 87 minutes, and with more than 10 minutes of stoppage time still to deal with, it was all hands to the pump for the Yorkshire side as they battled to hang on for the three points.

There were some uncomfortable moments, but they managed to do just that to claim a second straight league win and Clarke admitted he was a relieved man.

"We looked in control of the game without getting loads going, but we never looked in danger of conceding," said Clarke.

"Then we give a really silly goal away and Mael gets sent off so that ending took a few years off my life that's for sure!

"It is testament to the boys, and we have talked about it a lot this season where we have had those moments where we have had to dig in, we have done that.

"We have had to put our bodies on the line in those last 15 minutes, so credit to the players for that."

On the game as a whole, Clarke said: "I didn't think our performance with the ball was very good if I am honest.

"But we are coming to a team that has won three out of four, Kevin (Nolan) is getting a real tune out of them, and they are an awkward team to play against.

"We get 2-0 up from two decent finishes from DKD and then we just need to see the game out more comfortably than we did.

"We have had two away games in a row on a Saturday and then a Tuesday, we have got six points, and I am delighted with that."

Clarke also revealed the club will wait to look at the footage of de Gevigney's dismissal before deciding whether to appeal the decision or not.

"I don't think Mael needs to make the challenge, but we will have a look at it and see," said Clarke.

"With some of the injuries we have got and the suspensions, it's not a good thing for us, so we will have a look at it and analyse it."