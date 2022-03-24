Cilldara had 'discussions' to buy Cobblers and submitted 'three bids' for Sixfields land

Sixfields.

Jim Kelly, managing director at Cilldara, had 'discussions' with Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas in early 2020 to potentially buy the Cobblers.

Cilldara submitted a £3million bid to West Northamptonshire Council for the land at Sixfields Stadium but cabinet rejected that deal in favour of the football club's £2.05million offer. Cilldara have since written to the authority to put them on notice of the possibility of a judicial review.

The company then released a statement on Thursday responding to an interview given by Thomas on Wednesday, in which they revealed there was discussions to potentially by the club two years ago.

In the statement, Cilldara claimed: "In early 2020 Jim Kelly, acting on behalf of the Corbally Group and advisers commenced discussions with Kelvin Thomas with a view to acquiring NTFC and its subsidiary, CDNL.

"Discussions continued until the summer of 2020 when Mr Kelly decided that the asking price of the club’s owners was in the opinion of Mr Kelly and his advisers unrealistic and discussions came to an end.

"During the period of negotiations Cilldara came to learn much about the club, the surrounding land issues and the unfinished East Stand. We fully understand that the fact that the stand remains unfinished after over six years of ownership by Mr Thomas and Mr Bower is a burning issue with supporters.

"If Corbally Group had bought the club in 2020 this is something that would have been taken on and dealt with but that was not to be."

Officers recommended the CDNL bid on the basis it would meet the council's obligations to obtain the best financial deal, offset potential legal challenges over the land's complex leasing arrangements and 'increase the likelihood that the East Stand would be completed'.

Cilldara's statement added: "A first bid of £1.8 million was made on 3 December 2021 and the second bid of £2.05 million was made on 17 January 2022 which Cilldara had been advised by the council was to be the deadline date for “best and final” offers.

"Outside of this time deadline County Developments (Northampton) Ltd announced only a few hours before the Cabinet meeting held on 28 February 2022 that it had increased its offer to £2.05 million but this offer included the area within the Asset of Community Value , some 3.61 acres of land.

"This company had consciously excluded the ACV land from its offer being aware of the sensitivity of this land to the supporters as demonstrated by the ACV registration being held by NTFC Supporters Ltd. Since January 2020 Jim Kelly, MD of this company, and his representatives have been talking to Jonathan Nunn, at that time Leader of Northampton Borough Council (subsequently WNC) along with other officers and its CEO, George Candler.

"Therefore, it is necessary to debunk any notion that the offers made by Cilldara came unsolicited or unexpectedly and without the knowledge of the decision-making officers and councillors at the council.

"The leader of WNC has been quoted in the NN Journal as saying that the council’s agreement to CDNL’s significantly lower offer avoids Sixfields being embroiled in long and expensive litigation and the land locked up for another two years.