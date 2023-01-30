Cilldara confirm they worked with Cobblers Supporters' Trust in bid for Sixfields land

Cilldara have confirmed that they were the mystery partner working alongside Northampton Town Supporters’ Trust in their bid for the land at Sixfields.

Earlier on Monday the Trust announced they were withdrawing their £3million bid for the 22 acres of land due to an ‘unreasonable and totally unacceptable condition’ set by their financial partner. They were also unhappy with West Northamptonshire Council for ‘attaching conditions to the offer, one of which in particular was unacceptable’.

The Trust have been unwilling to reveal their backer but this evening Jake Sharp of the BBC reported that Cilldara have confirmed they were providing the funds. The private property developer have been rivalling the football club for the land and took WNC to a judicial review over the process last year. That is expected to be heard later this year.

Sixfields

James McBride, spokesperson for Cilldara, confirmed: “I, as the spokesman for Cilldara in the matter of the proposed Sixfields purchase, can confirm that an associated entity of ours had indeed agreed to fund the £3m offer by the Supporters’ Trust.

“The necessary funds have been in our solicitor’s account for some months pending progress. In the end we found it difficult or well nigh impossible to get the money to them with an acceptable deal so we withdrew last week.