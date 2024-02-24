Jon Brady was all smiles at the end of Saturday's win over Burton

An upbeat Jon Brady was all smiles after Cobblers continued their fantastic season with a fine 2-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Town were under the cosh in the first 10 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium as Burton started quickly and caused problems with their direct style of football, but the visitors refused to buckle and came through unscathed before grabbing a foothold.

Marc Leonard’s deflected strike then broke the deadlock midway through the first half before Mitch Pinnock finished exquisitely to give Cobblers control. Burton threw everything at the away side in the second half but found no joy.

"It was a really professional performance from the boys,” said Brady. “The first five or 10 minutes were quite tough and we couldn’t get out with (Tom) Hamer’s long throws.

“That was difficult but we knew we would have to weather those storms and win a lot of first contacts and second contacts. That’s probably been our achilles heel of late, but credit to the players, they stood up to it today.

"It was hard going at the start but we grew into the game and when it was on to play, I thought we played some good football. We built really well out from the back and that was good, especially on a difficult pitch.

"We opened them up a few times and then for Leno to score his goal when he did was really important because it took the wind out of their sails and we were able to control the game a bit more. I haven’t seen Mitch hit a truer strike since Leyton Orient a couple of years ago.

"Make no bones about it, Martin Paterson has got Burton so organised and they’ve picked up some incredible results. We knew it would be one of our hardest tests but not many teams have opened them up like we did at times.