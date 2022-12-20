Christmas cheer for Cobblers as Appéré strike seals fightback win over Carlisle

Marc Leonard challenges for the ball during the Cobblers' clash with Carlisle United (Picture: Pete Norton)

All three goals were scored in the space of six minutes as a drab first-half made way for a thrilling second.

Goalless at the break, Jack Armour stroked Carlisle into a 50th-minute lead but Town’s response was as impressive as it was immediate.

Sam Sherring levelled from a corner three minutes later and then Louis Appéré atoned for an earlier miss with a calm finish to flip the game on its head.

That proved enough to secure Northampton's first home win in five outings at Sixfields and cement their spot in the automatic promotion places.

Jon Brady made two changes as Cobblers played their first game since drawing 0-0 with Tranmere two and a half weeks ago.

Marc Leonard and Appéré replaced unwell duo Mitch Pinnock and Jack Sowerby, the latter dropping out of the squad completely.

Josh Harrop was involved for the first time since signing and there was also a return to the bench for Tyler Magloire.

Neither team had played a game for 17 days and that partly explained a slow, lacklustre start with little in the way of goalmouth action.

A slick sweeping did briefly threaten for the hosts before coming to nothing while former Cobbler Ryan Edmondson dragged the contest’s first shot wide of the target.

Carlisle were in no rush and looked to take the sting out of the game at every opportunity, a tactic that proved successful in both nullifying the home side and winding up the locals at Sixfields.

Gentle probing would be the best way to describe Northampton’s approach in the first-half and it would take them 40 minutes to create a meaningful chance but Sam Hoskins could not make the most of it, denied by goalkeeper Thomas Holy when trying to turn in Kieron Bowie’s low cross.

The first-half was quickly forgotten though as things burst into life with three goals in the space of six minutes.

First, Carlisle hit the front when an almighty scramble culminated in Armer slotting past Lee Burge.

Jack Ellis appeared offside in the build up after Kristian Dennis and Owen Moxon both saw shots frantically blocked but Armer’s shot squeezed past Burge and the goal was given.

No matter, Town’s response was instant as Sherring levelled from a corner within three minutes, his header evading Ben Fox and Appéré and creeping into the bottom corner.

Moments later the hosts were ahead.

There was even time for Appéré to miss a golden chance in-between, lifting over the crossbar at the end of a slick Cobblers move, but he instantly made amends when running through on goal and slotting past Holy.

That changed the complexion of the game and the onus was now on Carlisle to up the tempo.

They made four substitutions in an attempt to find an equaliser and they applied plenty of pressure on Town’s goal.

Tobi Sho-Silva’s close-range finish was ruled out for offside and there were other hairy moments at the back but Cobblers just about clung on for three huge points.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan, Sherring, Guthrie (c), Odimayo, McWilliams (Pinnock 75), Leonard, Fox, Hoskins, Bowie (Magloire 90), Appéré (Hylton 86)

Subs not used: Maxted, Haynes, Eppiah, Harrop

Carlisle: Holy, Armer, Moxon, Feeney ©, Huntington, Guy, Charters (Gibson 69), Whelan (Devitt 70), Ellis, Dennis (Stretton 62), Edmondson (Sho-Silva 70)

Subs not used: Senior, Harris, Kelly

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance: 4,583