Chouchane and Koiki play for Cobblers in U21s game
Chelmsford took an early lead after they broke away on the counter attack and scored from inside the box, but Cobblers were level on 20 minutes when Koiki’s free kick found Will Ronald at the back post and he headed the ball back across goal to Obiagwu who found the net.
Obiawgu put Northampton in front 15 minutes later when Koiki’s corner found him unmarked at the back post, and then Dobson added a third for Marc Richards’ side ten minutes into the second half, converting from a tight angle.
Chelmsford hit back a minute later when a shot across goal found the bottom corner before the visitors equalised late on as a low cross came off a Cobblers defender and snuck in at the near post.
Cobblers XI: Dadge, Ronald, Baxter, Jenkins, Rayfield, Dobson, Koiki, Murray, Findlay, Obiagwu, Chouchane.
Subs: Smith, Jevterevs, Guess, Carroll, Barnett, Okunnu, Evans.
