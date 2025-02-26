Chouchane and Koiki play for Cobblers in U21s game

Ali Koiki

Ali Koiki and Samy Chouchane both started as young striker Fran Obiagwu scored a brace for a Northampton Town Under-21s side who drew 3-3 with Chelmsford City on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelmsford took an early lead after they broke away on the counter attack and scored from inside the box, but Cobblers were level on 20 minutes when Koiki’s free kick found Will Ronald at the back post and he headed the ball back across goal to Obiagwu who found the net.

Obiawgu put Northampton in front 15 minutes later when Koiki’s corner found him unmarked at the back post, and then Dobson added a third for Marc Richards’ side ten minutes into the second half, converting from a tight angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelmsford hit back a minute later when a shot across goal found the bottom corner before the visitors equalised late on as a low cross came off a Cobblers defender and snuck in at the near post.

Cobblers XI: Dadge, Ronald, Baxter, Jenkins, Rayfield, Dobson, Koiki, Murray, Findlay, Obiagwu, Chouchane.

Subs: Smith, Jevterevs, Guess, Carroll, Barnett, Okunnu, Evans.