There are some tough calls to be made given the amount of impressive individual performances across an outstanding League One campaign for Jon Brady’s men.

Town are on course to record their second best finish as well as their second highest points haul in the third tier since the turn of the century.

But who has been the pick of the bunch? Who gets your vote for top Cobbler this year? Let’s take a look at some of the contenders (minimum 15 league starts)…

In goal, the experienced Lee Burge and young team-mate Max Thompson have contributed nine clean sheets between them to lay the foundations for a strong campaign.

Cobblers have a 60 per cent win ratio when vice-captain Aaron McGowan starts, underlining his importance to the side, although it was Akin Odimayo who started the season with a string of excellent displays at right-back.

On the other side of defence, Patrick Brough has enjoyed a terrific first year at Sixfields, and in the middle, skipper Jon Guthrie continues to lead by example while Sam Sherring has blossomed into high-class centre-half. Jordan Willis has also proved a smart acquisition after joining on a free transfer in October.

In midfield, the classy Marc Leonard is the only player to have started every league game this season and he's formed strong partnerships in the middle with Shaun McWilliams and Jack Sowerby, both of whom continue to contribute to Northampton’s success.

Mitch Pinnock has again chipped in with important goals and assists, notching seven of each, but it’s Sam Hoskins who inevitably leads the way for goals with 15 in the league, six clear of young loanee Kieron Bowie.

To cast your vote, email [email protected] or tweet @James_ChronNTFC. Voting closes on Tuesday, April 16th, at midday.