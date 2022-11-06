News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mitch Pinnock so nearly forced a replay with the very last kick of the game. The referee's full-time whistle sounded just seconds after his shot whistled over the crossbar. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Chesterfield 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup defeat

Cobblers’ foray into this season’s FA Cup was a short-lived one after they were sent crashing out by National League high-flyers Chesterfield in the first round on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago

Armando Dobra’s sweet 14th minute finish proved decisive after Town missed a host of chances. Ben Fox, Mitch Pinnock and Kieron Bowie were all guilty of wasteful finishing in a disappointing performance that completed a miserable season of cup action for the Cobblers. Here are our player ratings from the Technique Stadium...

1. Lee Burge

He was emphatically beaten by Dobra's exquisite finish and didn't have all that much to do bar a couple of routine bits of goalkeeping... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Aaron McGowan

Another handy chunk of game-time under his belt and there were signs of his sharpness returning mixed in with some moments of rust. Delivered one good cross that threatened a leveller... 6

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Sam Sherring

At fault for the decisive goal when gifting the ball to Mandeville under minimal pressure. He defended pretty well thereafter but that was ultimately the tie's key moment... 5

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Jon Guthrie

Good tussle with the lively Quigley and kept him in check for the most part. For all Chesterfield's nice football, they didn't actually create many chances - the goal was their only shot on target... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
James HeneghanCobblersChesterfieldNational League
Next Page
Page 1 of 4