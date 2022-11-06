Chesterfield 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup defeat
Cobblers’ foray into this season’s FA Cup was a short-lived one after they were sent crashing out by National League high-flyers Chesterfield in the first round on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
Armando Dobra’s sweet 14th minute finish proved decisive after Town missed a host of chances. Ben Fox, Mitch Pinnock and Kieron Bowie were all guilty of wasteful finishing in a disappointing performance that completed a miserable season of cup action for the Cobblers. Here are our player ratings from the Technique Stadium...
