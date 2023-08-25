Cheltenham Town make new signing ahead of League One clash against Cobblers

Cheltenham Town have bolstered their squad in time for Saturday’s home game against Northampton by signing young centre-back Owen Bevan on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries development squad captain joins the Robins on a season-long-loan, becoming their ninth signing of the summer, and has trained with his new team-mates today (Friday) in preparation for Saturday’s League One fixture.

Cheltenham head of recruitment Russell Milton added: "We're delighted to welcome Owen to the club. He's a welcomed addition who will further add to our squad.

"He's a good and solid all round defender with good attributes in all aspects of the game, particularly defending. It's been a little while coming but we're happy to finally get the deal done and we're looking forward to having him here at Cheltenham."