News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Cheltenham Town make new signing ahead of League One clash against Cobblers

‘"He's a good and solid all round defender with good attributes in all aspects of the game, particularly defending.’
By James Heneghan
Published 25th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Cheltenham Town have bolstered their squad in time for Saturday’s home game against Northampton by signing young centre-back Owen Bevan on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries development squad captain joins the Robins on a season-long-loan, becoming their ninth signing of the summer, and has trained with his new team-mates today (Friday) in preparation for Saturday’s League One fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cheltenham head of recruitment Russell Milton added: "We're delighted to welcome Owen to the club. He's a welcomed addition who will further add to our squad.

"He's a good and solid all round defender with good attributes in all aspects of the game, particularly defending. It's been a little while coming but we're happy to finally get the deal done and we're looking forward to having him here at Cheltenham."

Bevan added: "I'm buzzing really. I think it's a big step in my career coming up to League One, it's exactly what I need and I'm looking forward to the challenge. For me most importantly, it's always defend first. I like to be aggressive, on the front foot but I like to play a bit too, nice and composed.”

Related topics:Cheltenham TownCobblersLeague OneNorthamptonRobins