Cheltenham Town 0 Northampton Town 1: As it happened

Cobblers go on the road to Cheltenham Town for their fifth League One fixture of the season this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
A general view ahead of the the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in Cheltenham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)A general view ahead of the the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in Cheltenham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
A general view ahead of the the Completely-Suzuki Stadium in Cheltenham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Cheltenham v Cobblers LIVE

13:22 BST

Hello!

Hello and welcome to coverage of Cheltenham v Cobblers. Northampton on the road for the second time this season against a team yet to win. Cheltenham coming off a good point at Portsmouth though.

We’ve just arrived at Whaddon Road and will have team news shortly...

13:24 BST

13:31 BST

Cobblers players have just come out to take a look what appears a pristine playing surface here at Cheltenham. Shaun McWilliams is among them.

13:39 BST

Fond memories

13:42 BST

Tom Nield in charge of today’s game. Last refereed the Cobblers in the EFL Cup against Wycombe at the start of last season.

13:53 BSTUpdated 13:53 BST

Cheltenham have not even scored yet this season, let alone win. Have had a pretty difficult fixture list in fairness. Lost at home to Bolton and narrowly on the road to Reading. Picked up a decent point at Portsmouth last time out.

They’re a club who have consolidated well at this level since winning promotion two years ago, finishing 15th and then 16th.

14:01 BST

TEAM NEWS!

One change for Cobblers. Appere in for Simpson. McWilliams on the bench.

XI: Thompson, Odimayo, Sherring, Guthrie (c), Brough, Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Bowie, Appere.

Subs: Dadge, Monthe, Dyche, Lintott, McWilliams, Hondermarck, Simpson

14:03 BST

Seven players absent today - Burge, Koiki, McGowan, Fox, plus the three long-term ones - Hylton, Magloire, Haynes

14:04 BST

Cheltenham XI

14:10 BST

First league start of the season for Appéré, who’s looked lively off the bench in the last couple of games. Simpson drops to the bench. Brady otherwise goes with the same team that beat Peterborough last weekend.

