Chelsea join Cobblers, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town in Vertu Trophy group

Chelsea Under-21s have joined Cobblers in Southern Group C of the Vertu Trophy, alongside League Two clubs Walsall and Shrewsbury Town.

All 64 teams enter from round one and have been split into 16 regional groups of four teams, eight in the northern region and eight in the southern region. The 16 invited under-21 teams joined their respective northern and southern regional groups on Thursday, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.

Cobblers have been paired with Walsall, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final, and Shrewsbury, relegated from League One, and now Chelsea’s youngsters.

Vertu Trophy group stage matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day at midday on Thursday.

The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage. Matches level after 90 minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-final stage. A period of 30 minutes of extra-time will be played in the final should the match be level after 90 minutes. If still level at the end of extra time, the winners shall be determined by a penalty shoot-out.

The EFL’s record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports will see every Vertu Trophy match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.

PRIZE MONEY

£20,000 per club

Group Stages

£10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw

Round of 32

£20,000 per win

Round of 16

£40,000 per win

Quarter-finals

£50,000 per win

Runners-up

£50,000

Winners

£100,000