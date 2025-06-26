Chelsea join Cobblers, Walsall and Shrewsbury Town in Vertu Trophy group
All 64 teams enter from round one and have been split into 16 regional groups of four teams, eight in the northern region and eight in the southern region. The 16 invited under-21 teams joined their respective northern and southern regional groups on Thursday, with the 48 EFL clubs placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.
Cobblers have been paired with Walsall, who were beaten in the League Two play-off final, and Shrewsbury, relegated from League One, and now Chelsea’s youngsters.
Vertu Trophy group stage matches will commence in early September, with dates to be confirmed following the EFL’s Fixture Release Day at midday on Thursday.
The top two from each group progress to the knockout stages, with Vertu Trophy fixtures remaining regionalised until the quarter-final stage. Matches level after 90 minutes will be determined by penalty kicks up to the semi-final stage. A period of 30 minutes of extra-time will be played in the final should the match be level after 90 minutes. If still level at the end of extra time, the winners shall be determined by a penalty shoot-out.
The EFL’s record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports will see every Vertu Trophy match broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK.
PRIZE MONEY
£20,000 per club
Group Stages
£10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw
Round of 32
£20,000 per win
Round of 16
£40,000 per win
Quarter-finals
£50,000 per win
Runners-up
£50,000
Winners
£100,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.