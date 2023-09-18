News you can trust since 1931
Fans arrive at Sixfields Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Rochdale on September 17, 2022.Fans arrive at Sixfields Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Rochdale on September 17, 2022.
Check out these pictures of Northampton Town fans watching their beloved team play

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Cobblers fans enjoying backing their side. There’s also plenty of pictures to remind us of the dark days of COVID.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Cobblers today, here.

A Northampton Town fans looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on April 30, 2022.

1. Cobblers v Exeter City

A Northampton Town fans looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Exeter City at Sixfields on April 30, 2022. Photo: Pete Norton

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020.

2. Cobblers v Doncaster Rovers

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020. Photo: Pete Norton:f

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020.

3. Cobblers fans return

Northampton Town fans return to watch their team for the first game since 07.03.20 due to the coronavirus pandemic during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Doncaster Rovers on December 05, 2020. Photo: Pete Norton

A Northampton Town fan with a painted face prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019.

4. Cobblers v Forest Green Rovers

A Northampton Town fan with a painted face prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Forest Green Rovers at PTS Academy Stadium on December 14, 2019. Photo: Pete Norton:e

