Charlton boss Michael Appleton sacked after defeat to the Cobblers
Louis Appere struck seven minutes into time added on at the end of the game to secure a superb 3-2 win for Town at The Valley, and within a matter of minutes the south east London club announced Appleton's dismissal.
It was a 12th match without a win for the Addicks, who now haven't tasted victory in any competition since November 28.
It was also a sixth defeat in their past seven games.
Appleton had only been in charge at The Valley since the beginning of September, taking over from Dean Holden.
The Charlton fans were chanting for Appleton's sacking throughout the match against the Coblblers and he was booed off the field at the end, and those unhappy fans got their wish after the defeat.
A club statement read: "Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as head coach."The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge."