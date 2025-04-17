Charlton Athletic boss 'advised' Terry Taylor to join Northampton

Terry Taylor

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones says he ‘advised’ Terry Taylor to join Northampton because he backed Kevin Nolan to get the best out of him.

The 23-year-old midfielder has impressed since arriving at Sixfields on loan in January, playing every minute of all 16 league games, though that run will end this Easter weekend as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

"It’s been a very good move for Terry and I knew it would be,” said Jones. “Terry’s a real good six in terms of how he plays and I know how Kev likes to play and I knew he’d get the best out of him.

"When we looked at his options and when I was asked, I didn’t so much push him in that way but I advised him to go to Northampton because I felt that would be a good club for him with the other players they had there. I thought it would be a productive move and it has been productive. Terry’s a great lad and he’s a very good footballer.”

Charlton can wrap up a play-off place by beating Northampton on Friday and victory would also keep alive their faint hopes of automatic promotion.

"It’ll be a stern test,” warned Jones. “It’s great to see Kev back in management. He’s a good mate of mine and we had some mammoth battles when he was at Notts County. His teams are always very difficult to play against.

"He’s done really well since he’s gone in there and I knew he would because he knows how to galvanise and get the best out of a group of people. Players want to play for him because of how he is as a person so it’ll be a tough, tough game.”