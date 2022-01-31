Chance to work with Calderwood again lured Lubala to Cobblers

The chance to reunite with Colin Calderwood played a significant role in Bez Lubala choosing to join the Cobblers over several other clubs.

The 24-year-old had options on the table after being allowed to leave on loan by parent club Blackpool but opted for Sixfields where he will again work alongside Calderwood.

The two struck up a strong relationship during their time together at Bloomfield Road and will hope to rekindle that at Northampton.

Bez Lubala in action for Blackpool.

Asked why he chose to sign for Town, Lubala said: "I've always liked Northampton. I'm a local boy from Leicester so I have never been too far from the area.

"I've obviously played against Northampton at Sixfields for Crawley before as well and I loved the atmosphere and the passion from supporters.

"Another big reason was Colin Calderwood because I knew him at Blackpool and we had a really good relationship there and this was a good opportunity to work alongside him again.

"When Colin first came in, we weren't doing too well but he had that experience and that knowhow and that gave everyone at the club a big boost.

"We went on to get promoted that season and just being around Colin with his training sessions and the way he coaches, it suits a player like myself.

"When this came up, I felt it was a great opportunity for myself to work with him again."

Not only that but this moves also represents a chance to enjoy success and potentially win a promotion.

Lubala added: "The chance to win promotion was another big reason for coming here.

"We know the target, we know what we want to do and we know where we want to get to.

"I feel like I can come in and add to the team and work hard for the team and help us reach our target.