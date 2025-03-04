Challinor expecting tough test against 'really aggressive' Cobblers

Dave Challinor

Stockport boss Dave Challinor is not expecting an easy ride when his promotion-chasing side visit Sixfields tonight.

Stockport have won seven of their last nine league games and sit fourth in League One, within touching distance of the top two, and they are strong favourites to add another three points to their tally against Kevin Nolan’s Cobblers this evening, not that Challinor is taking the game lightly.

"There’s been a turnaround under Kevin,” he said. “I think the big thing for them was not getting dragged into the relegation zone. Other clubs down there have changed managers and had a bit of a bounce and started winning games and they’ve caught up a bit.

"There’s probably more involved in that scrap at the bottom than there was a couple of months ago but he (Nolan) has done a good job. We watched a few of their games last week and they continue to be really aggressive. They’ve got Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock as the wing-backs so they want to be aggressive and on the front foot and creating opportunities.

"We’re coming up against a team that are scraping and they have their own agenda, just as we have, and we need to recover quickly and go there and put in a performance that backs up what we produced on Saturday.”