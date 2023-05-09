News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
46 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Chairman Thomas praises Brady and lauds 'unbelievable' players after 'special' promotion

‘Every promotion is fantastic but this feels special because of what we’ve dealt with as a club.’

By James Heneghan
Published 9th May 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 09:40 BST

Chairman Kelvin Thomas lauded the ‘unbelievable’ effort of players and staff and described Cobblers’ promotion to League One as ‘special’ after they sealed the deal against Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season.

Town supporters had to endure a nerve-shredding afternoon at Prenton Park but Sam Hoskins’ superb early strike ultimately proved sufficient for the win they required to secure a top-three finish in League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From what happened on the final day of last season, to injuries and setbacks galore, Cobblers have not done things the easy way but finally, on Monday, the demons of last season were put to bed and everyone could enjoy the moment.

Kelvin Thomas and James WhitingKelvin Thomas and James Whiting
Kelvin Thomas and James Whiting
Most Popular

"It’s a fantastic achievement and with everything we’ve been through over the last 12 months, these players and Jon (Brady) and the coaching staff have been unbelievable,” said Thomas.

"The fans were magnificent today and they’ve been like that all season. Hearing them sing and seeing all the pink shirts and I’m very happy for them and for everyone at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The challenges that this squad and this club have faced have been something else but they have come through them every time. We go away to Sutton, we lose players, our captain goes down and everyone thinks it’s over.

"But this group of players keep going and listening to those fans at the end was fantastic. We’re looking forward to next season but we’ll deal with that tomorrow. First we will be celebrating, don’t worry about that!

"The players deserve it. Every promotion is fantastic but this feels special because of what we’ve dealt with as a club. You go back to James Alger and what happened to him at the start of the season and we have suffered but we’ve come through it and we deserve a bit of luck.

"It was great that we came out against a proper club like Tranmere who picked a proper side and we’ve won the game. That’s how you want to do it.”

Related topics:CobblersKelvin ThomasTranmere RoversLeague OneSam Hoskins