Celebrating a decade of Sam Hoskins at the Cobblers in pictures and his own words

Northampton welcome League One champions Birmingham City to Sixfields for the Hoskins testimonial game on Saturday, recognising a decade of service to the club from the forward, who has played more than 400 games and scored nearly 100 goals after first arriving as a trialist in 2015.

"I have been looking forward to the game for a while," said Hoskins. "Hopefully it will be a great day and a lot of supporters will come along, not to support me but to support the team in our last pre-season game. A big crowd would be great.

"It will be a special day for me and my family and the more supporters who can come down the better, but more importantly it is our final friendly in preparation for the season and I’m not going to treat it too differently to any other game.”

After coming through the academy at Southampton, and then spending two years with Yeovil, Hoskins joined Cobblers back in 2015, and he admits he never thought he’d stay at Sixfields for quite so long.

"I have spent a decade at the club which is a rare thing these days," he reflected. "It's a great pleasure to have been here for so long and to have been offered this testimonial and I am really looking forward to it. I’m not finished yet and I have a few milestones in my sights – hopefully I can get to that 100 goal mark soon. I still feel good, I still feel strong and I feel I have a few years left in me yet.

"When I joined, I could not have imagined that I would be here ten years on, it is an honour to have been here this long and hopefully there is a lot more to come yet. I will have a lot of family and friends here on Saturday and hopefully it will be a special day."

1 . Wembley winner Hoskins has won three promotions in his 10 years, including at Wembley in 2020 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Trialist He first joined Cobblers as a trialist in July 2015, featuring here in a friendly against Burgess Hill Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Off the mark Hoskins scores his first of 97 Cobblers goals against Blackpool in a League Cup tie in August 2015 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales