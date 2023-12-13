Carlisle United boss calls out club's own fans as unrest grows ahead of Cobblers meeting

‘People might not like that because supporters think they are invincible and you can’t say anything against them.’

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has called out the club’s supporters as unrest grows at Brunton Park ahead of this weekend’s game against Northampton.

The struggling Cumbrians, who are 22nd in League One with 15 points from 20 games after following Cobblers into League One via the play-offs, were beaten 3-0 by Blackpool on Saturday and have taken just one point from their last five games.

Simpson and his players were abused by a section of Carlisle supporters after full-time at Bloomfield Road, which prompted a response from the manager in his post-match interview.

Paul Simpson

Simpson said: "Do you know what I’m most disappointed about today? Yes, our performance wasn’t good enough against a better team than us, but I’m really disappointed with our supporters, if I’m honest. People might not like that because supporters think they are invincible and you can’t say anything against them.

"I don't expect our supporters, who have been absolutely magnificent, to cheer and applaud when we sub a 21-year-old striker on loan from a Premier League club. They’ve been outstanding, our supporters, but today, at the end of the game, they weren’t outstanding and I don't think we should accept that.

"That's not how we support Carlisle United. I think they've got a very short memory because when I came back into this football club it was on its knees. They all wanted to turn up and support us when the good times were going, when we had runs of wins and got into play-off semi-finals and finals, and win at Wembley and are suddenly in League One.

"They all want to cheer for that and enjoy that and now we're having a sticky patch suddenly people want to make gestures like that. I'll be honest with you, I don't need that in my life, I don't need that at all, so I'm not happy about that.

"It wasn't a few, it was a lot of people. We are struggling, let's be honest, but we did not lose because of a lack of effort and I don't care what anybody on that far side of the ground thinks about that.

"I don't even think the tactics were wrong, it was individual mistakes and we had opportunities and half-opportunities and if we had been clinical in both boxes that may not have happened.

"They're very close to being a Championship side and unfortunately we're just above being a League Two side, that's the truth of it and we have to fight and scrap and get everything we possibly can between now and January."

Since then, Simpson has penned an open letter to Carlisle fans thanking them for their support. In it, he wrote: “Since the disappointment of Saturday at Blackpool, I have been inundated with some wonderful messages of support from our magnificent fans.

"There have been too many to reply individually so I wanted to send a message of thanks to everyone who has reached out to us. Everyone connected with Carlisle United is immensely proud of the support we receive, at home and away, and there is nothing better as a player, manager or member of coaching staff, to come out and see how many people follow us. It was brilliant to see 2,000 of our own following the team on Saturday.

“The scenes, from a very small minority, at the end of the game were very disappointing and I can assure everyone that we are not happy with the current run of results. That said, we are still absolutely delighted to be competing in League One and to be part of the exciting future for this great club, helped by the Piatak family takeover.

"From day one of me returning, in February 2022, I have appealed for unity in the club. This has been evidently clear in the good and bad periods of this time and makes me incredibly proud to be here.

“There are some great plans in place to make the club better. These prioritise strengthening the squad to improve the results and also improvements to make the match day experience at Brunton Park better for supporters.