Carlisle United appoint new manager in time for Cobblers clash

Keith Millen worked at MK Dons.

Carlisle United have a new manager in place for Saturday's trip to Sixfields after appointing Keith Millen on an 18-month deal.

The Cumbrians are third-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two and recently sacked former head coach Chris Beech.

Millen made over 500 appearances as a player and has a wealth of experience as a coach having worked at Bristol City, Crystal Palace and MK Dons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was most recently manager of Swedish club Örgryte but emerged as Carlisle's choice ahead of other candidates including former Rochdale and Bolton boss Keith Hill.

His first job will be to get a result at Sixfields this weekend.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said: “Keith impressed us all when we met him and we’re really pleased that we’ve been able to bring him to the club.

“He has a vast amount of experience. He’s worked with some excellent clubs and managers in playing, coaching and management capacities, and we feel he has the approach that our players will respond to.

“We all know that he joins us at what is a challenging time, in terms of results and league position, but he’s ready to meet that head on. We are looking forward to supporting him as he joins us as our manager.