Carlisle United 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Paul Lewis looked to have rescued a point when cancelling out Tobi Sho-Silva's opener, but Jordan Gibson converted from the penalty spot deep into added time. Here are our player ratings from Brunton Park...
1. Liam Roberts
Fabulous early stop denied Dennis from close-range and he was not worked again until the closing stages when Carlisle scored their two goals. Both times he was exposed by mistakes from his defenders... 6.5
2. Aaron McGowan
Did more attacking than defending during Town's dominant spell but his final shot, pass or cross, like so many others, did not hit the mark. Visitors were not troubled defensively until the final 15 minutes when the game was won and lost... 6
3. Fraser Horsfall
A rare off-day for Town's captain. Missed a decent chance shortly before-half, picked up a booking and then gave away the decisive penalty. His handball was accidental but in this day and age you don't get away with those... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
The defence seemed on course for another clean sheet with 15 minutes to go, instead they conceded two goals in a game for the second week running. Rolled too easily by Dickenson in the lead up to Carlisle's opener... 5.5