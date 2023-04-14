Paul Simpson

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is anticipating a ‘really tough game’ against Northampton regardless of what team Jon Brady is able to field at Brunton Park on Saturday.

Town could have 12 players missing for tomorrow’s crunch game at the top of League Two but Simpson pointed to Carlisle’s own injury issues, with Jack Ellis, Morgan Feeney and Fin Back all ruled out for the season.

United, who are fourth, have back-to-back games against promotion rivals with third-placed Stockport the visitors to Cumbria next Tuesday.

"My only concern at the moment is Northampton because it’s a brilliant game and we need to make sure we do that right,” said Simpson.

"They have had a good season but so have we. They are obviously three points better off but it’s up to us to do something about that and we want to make sure we give everything to this game and forget about what’s coming afterwards.

"Northampton have good individual players and they have a way of playing that’s effective. I know they are struggling a bit with injuries at the moment but so are we. We have good players who are not available and so have Northampton.

"(Sam) Hoskins is a big threat but they’ve also got (Louis) Appéré and (Kieron) Bowie up front, Danny Hylton’s on the bench, and (Mitch) Pinnock who’s a good footballer. They are a good side and the league table tells you they are a good side. They were up there last year as well and I think it’s fair to say they were robbed a little bit.

"They have kept it going and it’s a game I’m really looking forward to. There’s been a real buzz about training and we need to take that into the game.

"We can have an idea of what Northampton might do but we don’t know. They could come here tomorrow and I get the team sheet and it's something different so we have to prepare right.