Carlisle boss Simpson aiming to 'nullify' Cobblers' set-piece threat

Paul Simpson.

Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson believes his side will stand a good chance of victory this weekend if they are able to deal with Northampton's set-piece threat.

Town's success from corners, free-kicks and long throws has been no secret this season and it was further highlighted by Fraser Horsfall's headed brace last time out.

But their form on the road has been shaky of late, scoring just one goal in the last five away games, and they face a rejuvenated Carlisle tomorrow.

United have beaten three relegation rivals in the last three games and are now aiming to continue that good form against a promotion contender.

"We will approach it in exactly the same way as we approached our other games," said Simpson. "We will be on the front foot and we want to take it to them.

"There's no point sitting back and just trying to contain them, that's a load of rubbish. We need to go and get on the front foot because we're in a good run of form.

"I don't know what's going on in the rest of the league but not many teams will have won their last three games so we're in a good place and we have to remember that.

"We have touched on Northampton. They're going really well and are in a great position but we need to try and knock them off the rails this weekend.

"We will be aware of their threat. They are very, very good at set-pieces so that is a real threat, but if we can deal with that threat, it would nullify a big part of their game and then hopefully we can play our game.