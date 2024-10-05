Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cobblers conceded four goals for the second game in a row when hammered 4-1 by Wrexham after a woeful defensive performance in north Wales.

Wrexham essentially scored the same goal four times – a cross from the right that was too easily converted by unmarked forwards in the middle – as Town failed to close players down and defend their box properly.

Cameron’s McGeehan’s third goal of the season cancelled out James McClean’s early opener in the first half but Jack Marriott ensured Wrexham went into half-time with a slender lead.

Ryan Barnett effectively created both goals with his crossing from the right and he was at it again at the start of the second half to set up both Elliott Lee and McClean’s second, compounding Northampton’s misery. Jon Brady now some serious work to do over the international break and there are significant problems to fix, particularly defensively.

Cameron McGeehan celebrates his third goal of the season.

Brady made three alterations to his starting line-up as Liam McCarron and Tom Eaves both made their first starts for the club and Sam Hoskins also returned to the side.

McCarron and Tariqe Fosy started at wing-back as Brady reverted to a back five, and his side very nearly found the net with only 30 seconds played when Hoskins’ 25-yard shot deflected off a defender and looped narrowly wide.

Cobblers appeared to have settled the quicker but Wrexham struck with their first meaningful attack of the contest on eight minutes. Ryan Barnett was afforded time and space to deliver a dangerous cross and McLean overpowered Aaron McGowan at the back post to head in.

That knocked the stuffing out of Town and it was all very comfortable for the home side who could have added to their lead on several occasions, with Elliott Lee going particularly close after Barnett had caused more problems down the right side.

Northampton’s equaliser on 26 minutes came out of the blue. They won a corner on the right from which Fosu’s delivery was flicked on by Eaves and McGeehan found himself in plenty of space to squeeze a shot through the legs of Arthur Okonwo.

Cobblers had a brief burst after levelling but back came Wrexham and they retook the lead shortly before half-time. Aaron McGowan seemed to be struggling with an injury and he was out of position when McClean knocked back Barnett’s cross for Marriott to spin and beat Lee Burge.

McGowan came off straight after the goal, replaced by Akin Odimayo, but it came too late to prevent the visitors from trailing at half-time.

Brady made another change at the break, this time on the opposite side of defence where Nesta Guiness-Walker came on for his debut, replacing McCarron.

Tyler Roberts drove forward and drew Okonkwo into a decent stop at the start of the second half but Town’s task was made almost impossible on 55 minutes when more slack defending saw Burge stay on his line and Baldwin outmuscled by Lee who nodded in Barnett’s cross.

Okonkwo made an even better save to thwart Roberts for a second time, and Northampton’s dismal afternoon deteriorated further after the hour-mark. For the umpteenth time, Barnett had space to swing in a cross and McClean was given the freedom of the box to volley home his second.

It could have become more embarrassing had McGeehan's brilliant tackle not denied Ashley Fletcher a free shot at goal while Hoskins’ bad miss after being sent through by Callum Morton summed up a bad day at the office.

To rub salt into the wounds, Cobblers ended the game with 10 men after Morton limped off with a nasty-looking knee injury.

Wrexham: Okonkwo, O’Connell (Brunt 69), Scarr, O’Connor, Barnett (Revan 86), Cannon (Rathbone 74), Dobson, Lee, McClean ©, Marriott (Fletcher 69), Palmer (Mullin 69)

Subs not used: Burton, Mendy

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan (Odimayo 41), Baldwin, Guthrie ©, McCarron (Guiness-Walker 45), Sowerby (Chouchane 69), McGeehan, Hoskins, Fosu (Pinnock 69), Roberts, Eaves (Morton 65)

Subs not used: Tzanev, Magloire

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

Attendance: 13,324

Cobblers fans: 1,262