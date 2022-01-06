Capture of 'powerful' Zimba on loan from Cardiff City delights Brady

Chanka Zimba.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is delighted to have secured the services of young forward Chanka Zimba on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old will spend the second half of the campaign at Sixfields after Northampton agreed a deal with parent club Cardiff City.

Steve Morison, now first-team manager at Cardiff, previously worked with Brady in Cobblers' academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Chanka is a powerful striker who is a good size and has good pace," said Brady.

"We obviously have an excellent relationship with Steve Morison at Cardiff and I know he rates Chanka very highly. His stats are impressive and we have been impressed by what we have seen. He has the attributes we are after.

"He forced his way in to first team squad contention at Cardiff through his performances for their under 23 team and what he needs now is to be regularly in and around a first team environment for a few months.