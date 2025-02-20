Candid McGowan has some harsh words for his team-mates after 'criminal' errors cost Cobblers

Aaron McGowan

Never one to mince his words, Aaron McGowan was typically forthright when offering his assessment of Town’s performance, and particularly their ‘criminal’ defending, against Wrexham on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 2-0 defeat to the team third in the league is no disgrace but it was more the manner of Cobblers’ error-strewn display at Sixfields, specifically the goals they conceded, that annoyed McGowan.

Kevin Nolan’s men started soundly enough and seemed well in the contest when two simple long balls resulted in two Wrexham goals and, with only 22 minutes on the clock, that was as good as game over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGowan was not on the pitch at the time – he came on for Jordan Willis shortly before half-time – but he had a good view of proceedings from the bench.

"I think we disappointed every associated with the club,” he admitted. “I thought we lacked game management and a bit of knowhow in the first half.

"You can't give a team like Wrexham a two-goal lead and expect to get anything out of the game. It's very disappointing and we have to pick the bones out of it because you can't just park it and move on.

"The way we conceded the goals are nowhere near good enough for this level. They were very soft. We don't get given goals like that. You might get one every 10 games but to concede two in five minutes is criminal so we have to be harsh with ourselves and make sure we get better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Mullin was not available for Wrexham and yet they still had the luxury of being able to leave Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher on their bench, with Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez starting.

Few clubs in League One can match Wrexham’s resources, but life was made way too easy for them.

McGowan added: "People have to be honest with themselves because there were too many who were not even close to the level that we expect and we need have an honest assessment.

"Wrexham are a bit different considering their league position. They play differently to other teams at the top but the one thing I like about them is that they do the basics well and that's something we never did, in my opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Wrexham don't pick you apart and they don't carve you open like Birmingham do but it's very disappointing when it comes down to the basics and I believe, had we done the basics better, the game was there for us.

"That's what hurts most. Wrexham have spent a lot of money and they have very good players who have played at the top level but you can't use that as an excuse when you've been done by the basics.”