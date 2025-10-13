Cameron McGeehan and Jack Vale injury update after Rotherham defeat

Jack Vale needed treatment before coming off against Rotherham

Kevin Nolan says there is no timeframe on when Cameron McGeehan might return for Cobblers after the midfielder missed Saturday’s defeat to Rotherham with a rib injury.

McGeehan played the first half against Walsall in the EFL Trophy last Tuesday despite sustaining the injury at Port Vale the previous Saturday, but the pain became too much in training prior to Rotherham’s visit.

He will need to be monitored this week before a decision is made on his availability, and the same goes for striker Jack Vale who hobbled off with a hamstring problem during the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sixfields.

"Valey obviously came to us late and we have built him up and we’ve tried to manage his minutes to make sure he was ready,” said Nolan. “Unfortunately he had that struggle with the centre-half in the first half and he felt something in his hamstring. It’s an unfortunate injury and it’s another frustrating one.”

On McGeehan, Nolan explained: “Cam picked up a knock quite late on against Port Vale and he’s just got a bit of a problem with his ribs. He’s got some bad bruising but he’s suffering with his breathing.

"He played the first half on Tuesday and he felt OK but then on Thursday he was a bit more sore and his movements were hindered. We just have to take that day by day because you can’t really do anything with rib injuries. I’ve had it before and it’s about what your pain tolerance comes up to and whether you can play through it. I’m hoping we will see him sooner rather than later.”