Cambridge United have parted company with long-serving head coach Mark Bonner following the club’s poor run of form, which included Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Northampton at Sixfields.

The U’s were beaten by goals from Kieron Bowie and Sam Hoskins and their plight deepened further on Tuesday evening when losing 3-0 at home to Lincoln City, and that was the last straw for the club’s hierarchy.

Cambridge were top of League One four games into the season but they’ve taken just one victory from their last 13 games to slide all the way down to 18th, and Bonner has today paid the price following three years and nine months in charge. He was the fifth longest serving manager working in the EFL and his departure means Cobblers boss Jon Brady is now up to seventh on that list.

Mark Bonner

Speaking on the decision, Paul Barry, Cambridge’s majority owner, said” “I want to start by simply saying this – Mark Bonner will rightly go down as one of the most important people in the history of Cambridge United Football Club.

"All of us – owners, board, staff, players and fans – know how lucky we have been to have him and how hard this decision has been. Cambridge has made huge strides on and off the pitch over the last five years and Mark has been instrumental in building our strong foundations for the future, creating special memories and moments for all of us along the way.

“He has done it through his leadership and energy, his talent as a coach, his natural communication and empathy, and his desire to push the club forward on and off the pitch as someone born and brought up in Cambridge, who genuinely cares about our city and its communities.

“But in football, sometimes you do have to make decisions you believe are right for the long-term future of the club – difficult though they can sometimes be. Given our recent performances and results, we all feel – owners and board – that this is the right moment to part company with Mark, with huge respect, admiration and acknowledgement for all we have achieved together.