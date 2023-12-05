Cambridge United player fined and warned for behaviour during Cobblers defeat
Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has been fined £250 and warned after admitting his behaviour during last month’s defeat to Northampton constituted improper conduct.
The 28-year-old was sent off in the 80th minute following two yellows in quick succession and vented his anger at the officials before making his way down the tunnel at Sixfields.
He was charged last week and has now accepted his behaviour was improper. An FA statement said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a £250 fine and warning on Cambridge United’s Paul Digby for a breach FA Rule E3.1 following a hearing.
"The midfielder admitted that his behaviour after being sent off in their EFL League One game against Northampton Town on Saturday 25 November constitutes improper conduct.”