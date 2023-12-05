Cambridge United player fined and warned for behaviour during Cobblers defeat

Midfielder was sent off for two quick yellows during 2-1 loss at Sixfields

Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has been fined £250 and warned after admitting his behaviour during last month’s defeat to Northampton constituted improper conduct.

The 28-year-old was sent off in the 80th minute following two yellows in quick succession and vented his anger at the officials before making his way down the tunnel at Sixfields.

He was charged last week and has now accepted his behaviour was improper. An FA statement said: “An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a £250 fine and warning on Cambridge United’s Paul Digby for a breach FA Rule E3.1 following a hearing.