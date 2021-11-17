Cambridge United 3 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Harvey Knibbs, Sam Smith and Ben Worman all scored as United eased to victory, with Danny Rose' s late consolation one of few positives for Town. Here are our player ratings....
1. Liam Roberts
Made brilliant stops to deny May and Knibbs and was so unlucky when his sharp reaction save from Smith rebounded straight back to United's forward for a tap-in. Saved his side from a more one-sided scoreline... 7.5 CHRON STAR MAN
2. Michael Harriman
Was growing into the game on only his third start of the campaign before injury reappeared in the shape of a cracked rib. Just can't catch a break this season... 5.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
Will be disappointed to have conceded from two crosses again, especially as aerial battles are considered one of the defence's big strengths. Went close just before the break, thwarted by Mitov... 5
4. Jon Guthrie
Knibbs nipped in front of him to score the opener and Ironside was a nightmare to deal with throughout. Town appear to have lost a little of the edge which had made them so strong defensively... 5