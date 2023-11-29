News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Cambridge man hit with FA charge following incident in fixture against Cobblers

U’s were narrowly beaten in a tight game at Sixfields
By James Heneghan
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:11 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has been hit with an FA charge following his sending off during Saturday’s game against Northampton at Sixfields.

The 28-year-old saw red 10 minutes from full-time after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession. He pulled back Louis Appéré as the Cobblers forward broke over the halfway line and was then shown yellow again by referee Lewis Smith 30 seconds later, seemingly for dissent. However, Digby’s FA charge relates to his behaviour after the red card.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridge, who have today sacked manager Mark Bonner, lost the game 2-1 as Kieron Bowie and Sam Hoskins scored for Northampton before Gassan Ahadme netted a late consolation.

Most Popular
Paul Digby drags down Louis Appéré before being sent offPaul Digby drags down Louis Appéré before being sent off
Paul Digby drags down Louis Appéré before being sent off

An FA statement read: “Cambridge United’s Paul Digby has been charged following their EFL League One game against Northampton Town on Saturday, 25 November.

"It’s alleged that the midfielder’s conduct during the 80th minute after his dismissal constitutes improper conduct and a breach of FA Rule E3.1. Paul Digby has until Monday, 4 December, to provide a response.”

Related topics:CambridgeNorthamptonLewis SmithSixfieldsCobblers