Cambridge man hit with FA charge following incident in fixture against Cobblers

Cambridge United midfielder Paul Digby has been hit with an FA charge following his sending off during Saturday’s game against Northampton at Sixfields.

The 28-year-old saw red 10 minutes from full-time after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession. He pulled back Louis Appéré as the Cobblers forward broke over the halfway line and was then shown yellow again by referee Lewis Smith 30 seconds later, seemingly for dissent. However, Digby’s FA charge relates to his behaviour after the red card.

Cambridge, who have today sacked manager Mark Bonner, lost the game 2-1 as Kieron Bowie and Sam Hoskins scored for Northampton before Gassan Ahadme netted a late consolation.

Paul Digby drags down Louis Appéré before being sent off

An FA statement read: “Cambridge United’s Paul Digby has been charged following their EFL League One game against Northampton Town on Saturday, 25 November.