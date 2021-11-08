Cambridge boss Bonner slams 'ridiculous' schedule after U's are taken to a replay by Cobblers

Mark Bonner.

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner has hit out at the 'ridiculous' schedule after his side were taken to an FA Cup replay by Cobblers on Saturday.

The two teams will face off again at the Abbey Stadium next Tuesday following their entertaining 2-2 draw in the first round at Sixfields.

Cambridge are in the middle of a run of seven midweek games in a row, whilst the replay is hardly ideal for Northampton, especially as it will be sandwiched between two away games against Bristol Rovers and Bradford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The replay will be between MK Dons and Rotherham in a really busy period for us but it's a little bit reflective of last year and I have to say I think it's ridiculous," said Bonner.

"The number of games we play in the early stages of the season is madness and then it settles down after Christmas and our league finishes a week earlier than every other league in the country.

"I can't work out why we're having to do this all the time but we've been quite good so we will just get on with it and keep trying to get results."

However, Bonner accepted his side have only made life harder for themselves by not winning against Northampton first time round.

He added: "We could do without the replay but you can't choose your ways and we want to get to the next round so if we have to do it like this, we only have ourselves to blame.