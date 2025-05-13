Callum Morton

Callum Morton has been released by Salford City after his second spell at Northampton was ruined by injury.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough loan stint with the Cobblers in 2020 when he joined the club from West Brom and scored eight goals in 12 games, including three in Town’s successful play-off campaign.

But despite various subsequent loan spells, and then a permanent switch to Fleetwood, Morton’s career never took off prior to his move to Salford in 2023. He spent the following season on loan at Forest Green before returning to Northampton last summer, but a serious knee injury, suffered against Wrexham, ended his campaign in October. He will now be a free agent after being one of 18 players released by Salford.

One of those players to leave is another ex-Cobblers in Ryan Watson. The 31-year-old midfielder had two loan spells at Sixfields before joining the club permanently in 2019, and he won the Player of the Season award in 2020/21. Watson scored 17 goals and 11 assists in 137 appearances for Salford.

Others players released by the Ammies include Conor McAleny, Liam Shepherd and Matthew Lund.