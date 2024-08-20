Callum Morton has 'surprised' Jon Brady as striker belatedly gets off the mark at Sixfields

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The physical side of Callum Morton’s game has surprised even manager Jon Brady after the striker belatedly bagged his first Sixfields goal on Saturday.

All eight of the 24-year-old’s goals during his previous spell at the club came away from Sixfields but he rectified that statistical quirk on Saturday when scoring the equalising goal against Exeter City.

Keith Curle was Town’s manager the last time Morton played for the club so Brady did not have the opportunity to work with him up close, however it hasn’t taken long for the Salford City loanee to make a good impression on his new boss.

Brady said: "I'm really pleased with Cal today because he was brave and he put himself about. We'll work with him to tidy him up in certain areas but he's non-stop with his work-rate.

"I thought he did well last week against Bristol Rovers and I'll be honest, on that physical side he's surprised me and I think he's done really, really well and he'll only get better and keep improving like the rest of the squad.

"You watch and you see a lot and you listen to the people that have worked with him but I'll tell you what, that boy gives nothing less than 110 per cent every week so I'm really proud of him.

"To get the goal he did, I'm delighted for him and I'm pleased with the overall performance."

Morton’s equaliser was followed by Cameron McGeehan bagging the winner as Cobblers got up and running for the new campaign.

Brady added: "It feels brilliant to get that first home win of the season and we really appreciate the fans because I thought they were excellent and were right behind the team, even when we went 1-0 down. They saw the effort from the boys.

"I watched Exeter's pre-season and I watched them against Rotherham and they've torn teams apart so we really appreciate the fans and the stand's also coming on a treat so it's been a positive day for the club.”