Call to Curle pays dividends for Harriman as he earns himself a Cobblers contract

It is well know that contacts are crucial in football, and that has certainly proved to be the case for new Cobblers signing Michael Harriman.

Released by Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season, the 26-year-old had been unsuccessful in attempts to find a new home.

Michael Harriman in action for Wycombe

Full-back Harriman was keen to maintain his fitness as he tried to find himself a club, so contacted Keith Curle, who he had once worked with at Queens Park Rangers, to ask if he could train with the Northampton squad.

Harriman clearly impressed, as just two weeks later, he is now a Cobblers player.

And the former Luton Town man, who has signed a short-term contract at the PTS Academy Stadium which runs until January, couldn’t be happier.

“It all came about over the past few weeks,” Harriman.

“It was a weird one, because I was out of contract and not really training, so I asked the gaffer if I could come in and keep fit, and the rest is history really.

“I am grateful that I have got the chance, and it all came from one call, so I am happy to be here and raring to get going.

“I have been in with the guys training, which has been fantastic and given me the chance to get to know the lads.

“Then on Monday it came about that there was the chance to get something sorted and here we are, all done and dusted.”

So what is Harriman’s history with Curle?

“I worked with the gaffer before, when I was at QPR,” he said. “He was there with Neil Warnock when they gave me my debut.

"We have known each other for a while, so it is nice now to work under him and to see his management style.”

With the Cobblers' injury problems mounting, it could be that Harriman will be involved in the squad for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two trip to Bradford City, but that wouldn't faze a player who is closing in on 250 senior appearances in his career.

The Chichester-born player, who has played at Under-18, U19 and U21 level for the Republic of Ireland, was part of the Wycombe squad that was promoted from league two in 2017, and has liked what he has seen from his new team-mates so far.

"It is a really good squad, although I know the results might not have reflected that at the moment," said Harriman.

"But I think the weekend result (beating Plymouth 3-1) did show there is a great squad here, and it is now just about momentum.

"Hopefully we can pick up that momentum now, start picking up more points and it is an exciting time to be at the club.

"I haven't been able to get to games as I have been sorting things out, but it is going to be nice to be part of it officially and to get back into that match day feeling."