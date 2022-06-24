Calderwood set to stay at Cobblers despite links to Swansea City

Colin Calderwood is set to stay at the Cobblers this summer despite speculation linking him with Championship outfit Swansea City.

Both the BBC and Wales Online had reported earlier this month that Calderwood was to link up with Russell Martin’s coaching team before the start of the season. Matt Gill has stepped up to be Martin’s number two at Swansea but the club are looking to bolster their backroom team following the departure of Luke Williams, who is now in charge at Notts County.

Martin and Calderwood are friends but the 57-year-old Scot, who lives locally, is understood to be happy and committed in his role at Sixfields and it would take a significant offer to lure him away. A reshuffle in the club’s recruitment department back in December saw him given a more expanded role and he’s also been undertaking the FA's Level 5 Technical Director course.

Colin Calderwood