Calderwood reveals full extent of COVID on Cobblers squad

Cobblers 'wouldn't have been able to name a team, let alone fill the bench' had Saturday's Sky Bet League Two fixture with Barrow gone ahead.

Barrow's visit to Sixfields is one of 19 EFL games, plus five in the Premier League, to have been postponed this weekend as COVID wreaks havoc across the country.

Eight fixtures in League Two have gone and Cobblers are one of those clubs to be significantly affected after numerous first-team players and staff tested positive earlier in the week.

Revealing the extent of how COVID has hit the squad, assistant manager Colin Calderwood told BBC Radio Northampton: "A few of them are reasonably OK. One player is certainly feeling a bit more under the weather than the rest.

"That's where we stand at the moment - I think it affects people and businesses in different ways.

"We're suffering a little bit at the minute but we have to accept where we are because there's no way of changing it.

"The good news for us is that the game is off this weekend and that certainly helps in the short-term. We wouldn't have been able to name a team, let alone fill the bench.

"There was no way we could have stopped it happening because we're doing everything we can and I think that applies to most clubs.