Calderwood returns to Cobblers as Brady's new assistant manager

Colin Calderwood returned to Sixfields with Blackpool in April.

Colin Calderwood is back at the Cobblers after being appointed assistant manager to Jon Brady.

Town have agreed a deal with Blackpool to appoint the 56-year-old Scot, who has a wealth of experience in the game and was always the club's main candidate for the role following Brady's appointment last month.

Calderwood, who still has strong ties to the local area, was keen to return to the club 15 years after his successful three-year spell as manager, during which time he led the club to promotion.

Since then, the former Swindon, Tottenham and Aston Villa defender has held various coaching roles at the highest level, including assistant manager at Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

In October, Calderwood was named assistant head coach at Blackpool and went on to play an instrumental role as the Seasiders clinched promotion back to the Championship.

His management roles after Northampton included Nottingham Forest, where he also achieved promotion, and Birmingham City before a brief spell in charge of Cambridge between 2018 and 2020.

All of this followed a top class playing career that saw him represent the likes of Tottenham and Villa, as well as Scotland at international level, appearing at Euro 96 and in the 1998 World Cup.