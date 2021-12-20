Calderwood rejects calls for 'circuit-breaker' after COVID decimates EFL schedule

Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers assistant boss Colin Calderwood does not believe there should be a 'circuit-breaker' in the EFL after 19 games were postponed over the weekend due to soaring COVID cases.

Barrow's visit to Sixfields on Saturday was one of eight League Two games to be called off after multiple positive tests among Northampton players and staff.

But EFL chairman Ricky Parry currently has no plans to pause the season.

"If we think a circuit breaker will help we will do it but, at the moment, there's no scientific evidence to suggest that it will help," said Parry.

"We've got to stick together, stay calm and keep making balanced decisions on the basis of the latest information."

The Premier League is meeting on Monday to discuss the possibility of cancelling one round of fixtures over the festive period.

"No, I don't think so," said Calderwood on BBC Radio Northampton when asked if he thinks there should be a circuit-breaker.

"If there are two clubs who are absolutely unaffected and have players fit to play, then I think they should continue.

"There's a lot of games to play and there's plenty of time to play them but it just means the second half of the season becomes a bit more congested.

"But we're only halfway through the season and there's still plenty of time to adjust, move forward and get the season finished comfortably."

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not Northampton's home game against Walsall on Boxing Day will go ahead.

But whilst the break has not come at the ideal time given Town's form, Calderwood says they will adapt and readjust.

He added: "Your training schedule is mapped out two or three weeks ahead but it's very easy to adapt when a game is postponed and fortunately the game was called off early enough for us.

"Late call-offs impact the group more because the training schedule tapers down towards the game and then you get a massive physical hit as well as the psychological thrill or disappointment of the game itself.