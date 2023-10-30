Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Colin Calderwood says he leaves Cobblers ‘with a heavy heart’ but admits the opportunity to go and work for Southampton was something he could not turn down.

Having returned to Sixfields in 2021, Town’s assistant boss believes the club are in safe hands and will enjoy a bright future, but he won’t be part of it after linking up with Russell Martin’s coaching staff at the Saints.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time back at the club and I believe the club is heading the right way both on and off the field,” said Calderwood.

“To be part of the club when we moved into our first ever training centre was also a proud moment. We will look back on that as such an important moment for the club and I am happy to have played a small part in that from the planning and the implementation. I would like to express my personal thanks to Moulton Magpies and all of the local companies and partners who helped the club with that transition.

"The interaction the club has with the local community is very strong, there is a unique connection and we have seen that over the last two and a half years of such excitement. I would like to thank everyone involved with the club and the supporters for their support.