Cobblers assistant boss and former manager Colin Calderwood says the club’s ‘impressive’ new training centre will make a big difference moving forward.

Last year, Heads of Terms were agreed on a 3,200 square foot building for the club’s first ever training complex at Moulton and it is this building that the first-team squad will move into next week.

The facilities include a new team room, physio space, a sports science area and gym for rehabilitation of injured players and strength work, and much more.

"It is an important day for the club,” said Calderwood. "Having a base that we control is a big progression for the club and this is a super facility. It really helps the players and staff and when we get it looking and kitted out how we want it in the next month or so it will be really impressive and something we will be proud to show to potential new signings and be a real selling point for the club.

"It is an important hub for the first team and the academy. James Whiting and the Chairman have worked hard to secure us this area, this arena, that we are in charge of. We are very grateful to Moulton Magpies for their help and the use of their building in the meantime but moving here is not just the first stage, it means we are four or five steps down the line in terms of improving our training infrastructure.

"Things have changed a lot at the club in the last few years. We used to train at Sixfields when I was a manager here before on the pitch behind the stadium. That was fine, but the standard of the pitch was really poor and because it was only one pitch it never got a rest. The standard of the pitch suffered during a long season. What we have now is some high quality pitches here at Moulton, it is a perfect setting.

"It feels that this is an evolving football club progressing in the right direction. Irrespective of what happens on the pitch there has to be a foundation, and this training centre building is a huge stepping stone with that foundation. The club recognises the importance of this type of base for us.