Colin Calderwood says he has found it easy to ‘slot straight back in’ after returning to Sixfields for a third time.

The 60-year-old was most recently first-team coach at Southampton, helping them win promotion to the Premier League last season, but left that role when Russell Martin was sacked in December.

His return to Cobblers as technical director was confirmed at the end of January and he has been in the dugout alongside Kevin Nolan for the past three games.

"It's been very easy to slot straight back in,” said the former Town manager and Scotland international when speaking on the Cobblers Show. “I feel very comfortable, it's a bit like returning to your family home, and I feel at ease and I'm committed to this new opportunity.

"The timing of it is almost perfect after leaving Southampton and to get the opportunity to come back to a club that's close to your heart and you have a fondness for, it all fell in place very neatly.

"I think I can hopefully help and the performance level in my first home game back against Huddersfield was really high and it was nice to see aspects that Kevin has put into the players."

Asked why he can’t seem to stay away from Sixfields, Calderwood replied: "It does mean more when you have an affinity with a club and the reason I keep coming back is a lot do with the feeling and enjoyment of living in the area.

"You build friendships and relationships with fans and people and there's a feeling of goodwill that comes back, which definitely helps, and the more you live here, the more you see the strong bond between everyone in the area, including the rugby and the cricket.”