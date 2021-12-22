Calderwood enjoying working alongside 'focused and determined' Brady

Jon Brady.

Assistant boss Colin Calderwood has warned that Cobblers 'haven't achieved anything yet' after an impressive first half of the campaign.

Cobblers occupy second spot with 40 points from 21 games in Sky Bet League Two, four adrift of leaders Forest Green Rovers and four ahead of third-placed Sutton United.

Calderwood was brought back to Sixfields by manager Jon Brady in the summer and many people have credited him with the team's superb defensive record, but the Scot does not want to take anything away from Brady.

"It's completely not true! I think Jon has to take a lot of credit for his identification of the group in the summer because he was very diligent, as was Alex (Latimer) and Martin Foyle in terms of the lads coming in," said Calderwood.

"You can see some are in the team and some are not in the team so we have to wait for one or two to have their time and I'm sure they will.

"But nothing goes beyond the manager. He's the one who takes all the flak when it goes wrong and Jon is very focused and a very determined individual and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"I think everyone here is very clear in what their job is from Jon and that's a big strength. He's excellent with his set-pieces and of course everyone dips in and brings something.

"We lost the goalkeeping coach in the summer and brought James Alger in and it's flowed as well as we could have ever imagined.

"The last two away victories have made a big, big difference so everyone is blowing smoke up our backsides at the minute, but it's only two games - that doesn't constitute a season.