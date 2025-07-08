Colin Calderwood

Colin Calderwood was encouraged by the improved cohesion and fluidity of Northampton’s play despite the ‘annoying’ scoreline after they were beaten 3-0 by Cambridge in a friendly on Tuesday.

Cobblers had their fair share of the contest and kept the ball well at times, with Dean Campbell and Tyrese Fornah combining nicely in midfield, but Sullay Kaikai broke the deadlock before Cambridge scored twice more in the last quarter.

The home side did have chances as Fornah struck the post, Cameron McGeehan shot straight at the goalkeeper, and young striker Neo Dobson was unable to convert a one-on-one opportunity after excellent work by Michael Jacobs.

"A lot of it was so much nicer and better than Saturday,” said Calderwood. “The improvement was obvious. It’s not reflected or shown in the scoreline, and that’ll be the thing that annoys everyone a little bit, but we accept it and move on.

"On reflection, it was a better test physically for us and I felt we did things a lot better. You could see the game on Saturday really helped orientate players on the pitch, and those relationships and connections between one or two are now starting to develop.

"You can see the development and that people are on the same page. As we move forward through the next few weeks, instead of having three or four on the same page, we’ll try and get six or seven and then ultimately we want 11 on the same page by the end of pre-season.”